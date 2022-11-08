James Graham makes bold statement about Castleford Tigers as Gareth Widdop reveals why he signed for Super League side

CASTLEFORD Tigers had a mixed 2022 Super League season on reflection.

After a disappointing start to the season – in which Lee Radford’s side lost five of their opening six games – the Tigers managed to turn things around to be in with a shout of the Super League play-offs.

However, a heartbreaking last-day defeat to Leeds Rhinos ended those hopes and Radford has gone about rebuilding for 2023.

Among Radford’s new signings is former Warrington Wolves halfback Gareth Widdop who has joined in the off-season, with the ex-England star explaining why he has moved in a podcast with former St George Illawarra Dragons teammate James Graham.

“It was a big decision moving forward. I spoke to Lee Radford a couple of times and Andy Last who is there as well now,” Widdop said on The Bye Round podcast.

“It seems like such a really great club and they seem like great coaches. I went for a coffee with them and I instantly had a great connection with them, they were making me laugh and it was a really enjoyable place to be.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

For Graham, Castleford are impressive and the St Helens legend believes that Widdop will be the main for the West Yorkshire club moving forward.

“I think Cas have a huge amount of potential and a classy halfback like you will go a long way to allowing them to realise that potential.

“Obviously you are a Yorkshire lad as well.”

It remains to be seen whether Graham’s prediction about Castleford rings true, but it is an interesting time at the Jungle.