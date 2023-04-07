Martin Offiah returns to Wigan Warriors in official ambassador position

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced the appointment of Martin Offiah MBE as an Official Club Ambassador.

Offiah is commonly known as a Wigan legend having played 159 games and scoring 186 tries in his five years as a player between 1992-1996.

He won every honour possible with Wigan and broke the club record when scoring 10 tries in a single game against Leeds in May 1995.

Offiah is also was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2013 and is also a Wigan Warriors Hall of Famer.

His role at the club will include sustainability projects, helping build player profiles and using his many contacts he has built up down the years.

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski commented on the appointment by saying: “As the game moves into the critical period where we will work closely with IMG to build the profile of the sport, it makes sense to utilise probably the most famous player the game has seen. Martin will work closely with me and our commercial partners to build the profile of the Club and its players.

“I will manage Martin’s calendar in Wigan to make sure we efficiently use him in different departments. We will be welcoming him to the game on Friday against St Helens and Wigan fans can expect to see a lot more of him around the place.”