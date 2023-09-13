Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League forward on permanent deal

BRADFORD BULLS have continued to bolster their squad for this season and beyond with the permanent signing of Super League and Hull KR forward Dan Okoro.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Bulls on loan midway through the current season from Super League outfit Hull KR, and made his debut in the 44-18 win over Whitehaven in July.

The Nigerian international becomes the 15th confirmed member of Eamon O’Carroll’s side for 2024, having made his loan move permanent.

And Okoro insists it was an “obvious decision” to make.

“It was an obvious decision for me, I have really enjoyed my time here so far and the staff and players have been class welcoming me,” said Okoro.

“I have been able to learn from the likes of Michael Lawrence and there is a lot of competition for places which only makes us train harder to get the shirt.

“I am really excited about the direction the club is heading both on and off the pitch, it would be silly not to want to be a part of that.

“From what I have seen Bradford hands down have the best fans in the whole league, so I am looking forward to the next 12 months playing more in front of them!”

Incoming Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Dan has all the attributes to be a very good front rower in this competition. Speaking with Brian and Lee, they both think very highly of Dan.”

“For a front rower, he is still very young and I feel this next 12 months can be the start for him to reach his true potential and really kick on.”

