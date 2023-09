SALFORD RED DEVILS have failed in their second attempt to overturn the one-match ban handed to Brad Singleton.

Singleton’s one-match ban for a Grade B High Tackle will stand and so the forward will miss this weekend’s clash against Hull KR on Saturday night.

