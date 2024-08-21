Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League forward

BRADFORD BULLS have beaten Super League sides to secure the signature of London Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine on a two-year deal from the start of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old Papua New Guinea powerhouse impressed in the Rugby League World Cup held in 2022 – earning a move to London Broncos in 2023.

Having been awarded the man of the match on debut, Waine played a key role in the Broncos’ Grand Final success and subsequent promotion to Super League.

He links up with fellow Kumuls star Keven Appo, who recently signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the end of 2026.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll has spoken of his delight at capturing the ‘destructive’ Waine – who he feels will help his side’s attack evolve in 2025 and beyond.

“I am really pleased and excited to be able to bring in someone the quality of Emmanuel. He is a really powerful individual who breaks tackles, he’s doing that in Super League and looking at his stats he’s really competitive,” said O’Carroll.

“He has the ability to play middle and back row, so he adds more depth and I am excited to bring him to the club, he’s moving up with his family and he will add another dynamic to our team. He has great balance in everything he does, he is destructive when he carries, he has great leg speed and power and defensively he wants to hit people hard.

“He will fit in to what we are trying to do here and he has the ability to play on an edge, he’s really threatening there too and he is a well rounded player who wants to get better as well.

“We started talking with Emmanuel early which helped [see off Super League competition], he has great ambition to play in Super League but he’s on board with the journey with us, it is a really exciting one and I am sure he will become a fans’ favourite.

“That was appealing having another threat similar to Kev in the team, he will suit how we want to play. We have not got going the way we want with our attack so it is important we bring in recruits that are going to suit that and help our attack evolve.

“I’d like to thank the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association again for their support and contribution to Emmanuel’s signing.”

