RFL “seeking an explanation” from Whitehaven as governing body warns of “severe sanctions”

THE RFL has warned Whitehaven of the “severe sanctions” that may arise if they fail to fulfil their club fixtures for the remainder of the 2024 Championship season.

Last night, interim head coach Kyle Amor revealed via Facebook that the current Whitehaven players were refusing to play the remainder of their fixtures after failing to be paid for the last month amidst ongoing financial issues at the Cumbrian club.

The Cumbrian side have been embroiled by financial issues all year, with the players not being paid last month and head coach Jonty Gorley resigning immediately after the club’s big win over Doncaster on Sunday.

With the relationship between players and the board at an all-time low, Haven’s fixture against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday remains in question.

An RFL spokesperson has told League Express, however, that a solution needs to be found.

The RFL spokesperson said: “Having become aware of the latest developments at Whitehaven through the media on Tuesday evening, the RFL has contacted relevant officials seeking an explanation, and impressed on the club their obligation to fulfil fixtures – and the severe sanctions for failing to do so.

“We expect to be kept updated today, and Rugby League Cares have been in contact with the playing group to offer their support.”

