Bradford Bulls swoop for Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves forwards on short-term loan deals

BRADFORD BULLS have swooped for Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves forwards on loan.

Ex-Bradford prop Dan Okoro has returned to the club on an initial two-week loan deal.

The 21-year-old is a familiar face to Bradford supporters, having impressed for the Bulls earlier this season with a series of powerful displays that earned him a permanent move to Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, said: “We are delighted to have Dan back, he’s a very well liked member of our group and we know all too well what he can bring to the party in terms of his energy and intensity.

“I am excited to see how Dan has progressed having had a few months now under Sam Burgess at Warrington in a full-time Elite environment.

“He will be a great asset to us at a time when we are a bit stretched in the middles and I am sure our supporters will enjoy watching Dan do what he does best in the red, amber and black again.”

Okoro is joined by powerful Wigan Warriors front-row forward Harvey Makin, who has also arrived at Odsal on a short-term loan deal.

Makin, who is no stranger to the Betfred Championship having featured for Barrow Raiders across the last two seasons, enjoyed a stint in Super League earlier this year with London Broncos.

O’Carroll said: “Harvey is a player I have been monitoring for some time so I am delighted to bring him to the club at a crucial stage of the season.

“He has some great experience at this level with Barrow Raiders but his time at London in Super League will have also helped his development so I am excited to be working with him.

“I’d like to thank John Duffy and Matt Peet at Wigan for allowing Harvey to join us loan.”

