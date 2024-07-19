Leeds Rhinos assistant coach unsure of future at Super League club for 2025

LEEDS RHINOS assistant/interim coach Chev Walker is unsure of his future at the Super League club for 2025 and beyond.

Walker’s current deal comes to an end at the end of the 2024 Super League season, and, with a new head coach on the horizon in ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur taking the reins, uncertainty over Walker’s future now reigns supreme.

The ex-Leeds and Bradford centre/second-rower returned to the Rhinos in 2020 and became assistant coach to Rohan Smith.

But, Walker does not know where his future lies.

“I’m off contract and there’s all sorts of stuff that needs to be sorted before that,” Walker said.

“I’m not going to panic on what I’m doing next year when I’ve got to focus on this year.

“It’s about the here and now and it’s about earning that next bit of security. And if that doesn’t come then you look for different avenues.

“That’s sport and I will be doing everything I can to put myself in a position to be kept on in an ideal situation but that depends on who is appointed as permanent head coach after this year.”

With Arthur taking the reins, Walker is “excited” about learning from the 50-year-old.

“I’m very much excited. It’s a good a chance for us to learn so any opportunity I get as a young coach to spend time with an experienced coach will be good for us.

“I don’t know too much about him but I have watched his team (Parramatta) play when they got to a Grand Final. They played a great style.”

