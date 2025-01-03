Bradford Bulls terminate Keven Appo’s contract following police statement

BRADFORD BULLS have terminated the contract of Keven Appo following a police statement made by West Yorkshire Police.

The police statement reads: “A man from Calderdale has been charged with multiple sexual offences.

“Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault.

“He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January 2025.

“The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

A Bradford Bulls spokesperson in response said: “Following today’s West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract.

“Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.

“The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway.”

Appo only signed a new two-year deal with the Bulls in August of last year following an impressive number of seasons at Odsal.