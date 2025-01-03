Rugby league given yet another rejection as Challenge Cup Final ignored by London Mayor

RUGBY LEAGUE faces a constant battle with other sports to get noticed up and down the UK.

Whilst prevalent in the north, rugby league still doesn’t trump football in the majority of places, whilst down south the sport is barely talked about.

So not only have rugby league fans been dismayed by the lack of a knighthood for Kevin Sinfield in the King’s New Year’s Honours List – something which the hierarchy would have had to bend the rules for given his CBE award back in 2024 – they have also been angered by the exclusion in London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s post about “women’s sports in the capital”.

Conveniently, the Women’s Challenge Cup has been missed off the list despite its prominence at Wembley Stadium in recent years – but can anyone realistically say they are surprised?