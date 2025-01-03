Every pre-season friendly so far as Super League, Championship and League One sides face tests

THE 2025 campaign is almost round the corner for Super League, Championship and League One sides.
Of course, practice makes perfect and all 36 professional clubs have organised pre-season friendlies inn order to gain valuable game time ahead of the new season.
Here are all those upcoming:
Sunday, January 5
Barrow Raiders vs Whitehaven – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 2pm kick-off
Friday, January 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium (Featherstone Rovers), 7.30pm kick-off – Quentin Laulu Togaga’e testimonial
Widnes Vikings vs North Wales Crusaders – DCBL Stadium, 7.30pm kick-off
Sunday, January 12
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls – FLAIR Stadium, 1.30pm kick-off
Oldham vs Rochdale Hornets – Boundary Park, 3pm kick-off – Law Cup
Doncaster vs Hull FC Reserves – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Halifax Panthers vs Warrington Wolves – The Shay, 3pm kick-off – James Saltonstall testimonial
Featherstone Rovers vs Goole Vikings – Millennium Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Hunslet vs York Knights – South Leeds Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 4.45pm kick-off
Friday, January 17
Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm kick-off
Saturday, January 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Dewsbury Rams – Millennium Stadium, 4pm kick-off
Valencia Huracanes vs Castleford Tigers
Huddersfield Giants vs Bradford Bulls – The John Smith’s Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Barrow Raiders vs Salford Red Devils Reserves – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 2pm kick-off
Sunday, January 19
Doncaster vs Sheffield Eagles – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Keighley Cougars vs Halifax Panthers – Cougar Park, 1pm kick-off
Whitehaven vs Workington Town – The Ortus Rec, 3pm kick-off – Ike Southward Memorial Trophy
Oldham vs Wigan Warriors – Boundary Park, 3pm kick-off
Friday, January 24
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – The DIY Kitchens Stadium, 8pm kick-off – Luke Gale testimonial
Saturday, January 25
Hull KR vs York Knights – NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam, 2.30pm kick-off – Amsterdam Challenge
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, 3pm kick-off – Morgan Knowles testimonial
Sunday, January 26
Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors – AMT Headingley, 3pm kick-off – Ash Handley testimonial
Saturday, February 1
Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, 3pm kick-off – Joe Westerman testimonial
Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique – Stade Gilbert Brutus, 4pm (GMT) kick-off
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards – The Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5.30pm kick-off – Toby King testimonial
Sunday, February 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants – Millennium Stadium, 3pm kick-off
