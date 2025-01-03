Every pre-season friendly so far as Super League, Championship and League One sides face tests

THE 2025 campaign is almost round the corner for Super League, Championship and League One sides.

Of course, practice makes perfect and all 36 professional clubs have organised pre-season friendlies inn order to gain valuable game time ahead of the new season.

Here are all those upcoming:

Sunday, January 5

Barrow Raiders vs Whitehaven – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Friday, January 10

Sheffield Eagles vs Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium (Featherstone Rovers), 7.30pm kick-off – Quentin Laulu Togaga’e testimonial

Widnes Vikings vs North Wales Crusaders – DCBL Stadium, 7.30pm kick-off

Sunday, January 12

Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls – FLAIR Stadium, 1.30pm kick-off

Oldham vs Rochdale Hornets – Boundary Park, 3pm kick-off – Law Cup

Doncaster vs Hull FC Reserves – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Halifax Panthers vs Warrington Wolves – The Shay, 3pm kick-off – James Saltonstall testimonial

Featherstone Rovers vs Goole Vikings – Millennium Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Hunslet vs York Knights – South Leeds Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 4.45pm kick-off

Friday, January 17

Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm kick-off

Saturday, January 18

Featherstone Rovers vs Dewsbury Rams – Millennium Stadium, 4pm kick-off

Valencia Huracanes vs Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants vs Bradford Bulls – The John Smith’s Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Barrow Raiders vs Salford Red Devils Reserves – The Northern Competitions Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Sunday, January 19

Doncaster vs Sheffield Eagles – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Keighley Cougars vs Halifax Panthers – Cougar Park, 1pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Workington Town – The Ortus Rec, 3pm kick-off – Ike Southward Memorial Trophy

Oldham vs Wigan Warriors – Boundary Park, 3pm kick-off

Friday, January 24

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – The DIY Kitchens Stadium, 8pm kick-off – Luke Gale testimonial

Saturday, January 25

Hull KR vs York Knights – NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam, 2.30pm kick-off – Amsterdam Challenge

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, 3pm kick-off – Morgan Knowles testimonial

Sunday, January 26

Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors – AMT Headingley, 3pm kick-off – Ash Handley testimonial

Saturday, February 1

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, 3pm kick-off – Joe Westerman testimonial

Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique – Stade Gilbert Brutus, 4pm (GMT) kick-off

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards – The Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5.30pm kick-off – Toby King testimonial

Sunday, February 2

Featherstone Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants – Millennium Stadium, 3pm kick-off

