Legendary rugby league commentator Jonathan Davies hints at retirement and BBC exit

LEGENDARY rugby league – and rugby union – commentator, Jonathan Davies, has hinted at his potential retirement and exit from the BBC after the 2025 Six Nations.

After retiring in 1997, Davies has become the voice of both union and league, becoming a regular on BBC Challenge Cup and international fixtures.

As a player, the 62-year-old made his name in union for Neath and Llanelli before making the switch to league, starring for Warrington and Widnes as well as having spells with Australian sides North Queensland and Canterbury.

Davies returned to union in 1995 for Cardiff and retired in 1997 with 37 Wales caps under his belt in union and nine in league as well as ten Great Britain caps.

However, the iconic Welshman may well be entering his last hurrah as he told The Telegraph: “I think I might be happy if I had to retire this year,” Davies admitted.

“I wouldn’t want to retire—I love doing the commentary. I’m only doing the internationals now, which I love. But I’ve done about 27 years across both codes.

“I used to be doing one rugby league game at one o’clock, staying in the same studio and then doing rugby union straight after. I would be thinking, ‘Is that the 22 or the 20-metre line?’. I had to focus. I’ve had a good innings. What will be, will be.”

Davies was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 1995 New Year Honours for services to rugby league before being promoted to Officer status (OBE) in 2015.