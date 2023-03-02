Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth gives view on Belle Vue pitch surface fallout

WAKEFIELD TRINITY go into tomorrow night’s Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants with a number of eyes fixed on the pitch rather than those players on the pitch itself.

A pitch inspection took place yesterday with the RFL and an independent regulator following concerns aired by Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara after he explained that seven of his playing staff were on antibiotics following cuts and infections.

For Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth, he wants the focus to be on the players rather than the surface of the field.

“There’s a bit more grass to grow on it as you’d expect at this time of year,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s had a bit of use and it’s probably a bit barer than you’d like. I certainly don’t want to use it an excuse. It’s not ideal but it’s not the reason why you would win or lose a game. It’s the same for both teams.

“It’s going to be a great surface once it’s up and running. With it being a newly-laid field there is a bedding in period. Obviously there are a few teething issues.

“I don’t want it to be about the field, I want it to be about the lads playing on the field.”

There is reason for optimism for Trinity fans, however, because when the pitch gets up to speed, it will be a joy to behold.

“I was on the pitch inspection yesterday and the groundspeople said give it another month or two and then it will be the best surface in the league.”