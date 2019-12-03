Bradford chase French league ace, after missing out on one France 9s international

Bradford Bulls are interested in signing a familiar face currently plying their trade in the French Elite One Championship.

John Kear is currently trying to rebuild his squad after losing numerous stars from his 2019 roster and has set his sights on the former Melbourne Storm youngster Levy Nzoungou.

Nzoungou, 21, is currently contracted to Albi Tigers, the French club who he signed for after being released by Hull FC at the end of the season.

Born in Congo, the prop has spent the last two seasons with Super League clubs. In 2018 he played for Salford, making three Super League appearances, before joining the Black and Whites for the season just gone. With Hull, he made one Super League appearance, playing most frequently with their dual-reg partner club, Doncaster.

A St Helens academy product, Nzoungou was part of Saints’ 2016 Academy side that went undefeated that year. His performances caught the eye of Melbourne, who handed him an opportunity to join the NRL club.

However, his time with Melbourne was short-lived and he subsequently joined Toulouse, impressing in the second half of the season after making eight impactful performances from the bench.

A deal is yet to be completed, with Albi not yet granting him a release from his contract. Nzoungou only joined the club in September and their season runs from November to April, which could prove to be a sticking point.

Meanwhile, it’s also understood the Bulls worked hard to secure a deal for Gavin Marguerite, the 23-year-old centre who played for Toulouse last season.

Marguerite scored seven tries in 12 games last season and went on to play for France in the World Cup 9s.

But despite their attempts, Catalans confirmed they had signed the player for 2020.

The Bulls have made two signings for next season so far, with Greg Johnson and Anthony England joining the Championship club.