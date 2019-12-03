Brayden Wiliame set for NRL move

Catalans Dragons are set to lose Brayden Wiliame to NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

According to The Mole, the centre will swap Super League’s Dragons for the NRL’s in what is a blow to Steve McNamara ahead of next season.

Wiliame, 26, has spent three years with the Dragons, scoring 34 tries and helping the club win the Challenge Cup last year.

A Fiji international, the outside back joined the club after two seasons with Manly Sea Eagles.

SIGNING NEWS:

Brayden Wiliame done deal @NRL_Dragons for next year from Catalans Dragons. pic.twitter.com/n6qUPBrfuL — The Mole (@9_Moley) December 2, 2019

But if the reports are true, he will return down under in time for the 2020 season.