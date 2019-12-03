BBC to stream Challenge Cup first round draw

The first round draw for the Challenge Cup will take place this Thursday.

The draw will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website at 6:30 from Doncaster-based amateur club Bentley RLFC.

RFL Vice-President and Doncaster CEO Carl Hall, and Halifax and England Wheelchair Rugby League star Wayne Boardman will conduct the draw.

The complete list of clubs in the draw, along with their ball numbers, is as follows:

1 Ashton Bears, 2 Barrow Island, 3 Bedford Tigers, 4 Bentley, 5 British Army, 6 Dewsbury Moor, 7 Distington, 8 East Hull, 9 Edinburgh Eagles, 10 Featherstone Lions, 11 Great Britain Police, 12 Hammersmith Hills Hoists, 13 Hunslet Club Parkside, 14 Ince Rose Bridge, 15 Jarrow Vikings, 16 Leigh Miners Rangers, 17 Lock Lane, 18 London Chargers, 19 Longhorns, 20 Milford, 21 Normanton Knights, 22 Oulton Raiders, 23 Pilkington Recs, 24 RAF, 25 Rhondda Outlaws, 26 Rochdale Mayfield, 27 Royal Navy, 28 Saddleworth Rangers, 29 Siddal, 30 Sherwood Wolf Hunt, 31 Skirlaugh, 32 Stanningley, 33 Thatto Heath Crusaders, 34 Thornhill Trojans, 35 Torfaen Tigers, 36 Underbank Rangers, 37 Upton, 38 West Bank Bears, 39 West Bowling, 40 West Hull, 41 Wests Warriors, 42 Wigan St Judes, 43 Wigan St Patricks, 44 York Acorn.