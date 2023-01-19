Bradford fails to secure Levelling Up Bid in blow to Bradford Bulls’ Odsal rejuvenation

BRADFORD has failed to secure the Levelling Up Bid from the British government in a blow to Bradford Bulls’ Odsal rejuvenation.

Last night, the British government made its Levelling Up fund announcement, a fund which was proposed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an attempt to boost poorer areas of the country.

The Bradford South bid had been for a £50m proposal to transform Odsal Stadium into the largest permanently covered stadium in the country, along with the creation of a new Rugby league skills centre, park and ride car park, sports pitches, hotel and solar farm.

The club has today issued a statement following last night’s announcement regarding the failed bid, saying: “It goes without saying that we are disappointed with the decision, but not entirely surprised. It has certainly not diminished our resolve to provide the club, its supporters, and the city with the appropriate modern facility that they are deserving of.

“This is a setback but categorically not the end of the road. We await formal communication and an explanation from the City of Bradford Metropolitan Council about their proposed next steps in regenerating the South Bradford gateway including the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre and the world famous Odsal Stadium.

“The only real failure is giving up and we are not about to do that.”