Super League club’s top try-scorer could be out for five months

THE 2023 Super League season hasn’t even begun yet but one top flight club – the Catalans Dragons – will be without their club’s top try-scorer for approximately five months.

Fouad Yaha, who scored 20 tries for the French side last season, will be undergoing surgery on his shoulder after a severe injury in training at the beginning of January.

French newspaper, L’Independant explained: “On Tuesday January 3, Fouad Yaha was hit in the shoulder during a tackle in the middle of the training session.

“The 26-year-old, who is the greatest scorer in the club’s history (100 tries including 89 in Super League and 11 in the Challenge Cup) will have to undergo surgery in Montpellier on Monday 30 January.

“An operation with a damaged tendon requires the greatest precaution. Yaha should only be back in June depending on his recovery which could be 4 and 5 months without competition depending on the case.

“The French international will therefore miss the first half of the season.”

It’s a blow for Catalans, but with Steve McNamara bringing in Tom Johnstone from Wakefield Trinity, the club will be able to cover adequately.