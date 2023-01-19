Should all Super League and Championship clubs have YouTube and reveal their digital growth?

IN the modern day, social media and digital growth is essential.

That has become even more important with the new direction under IMG, with a series of clubs revealing their impressive digital growth in the past year.

Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers have all been transparent about where their digitalisation is heading – and it’s only been good news with Leeds revealing 1,426,145 total views on YouTube across the year, Rovers with five million digital engagements every month and Huddersfield’s Facebook and Twitter channels having their impressions boosted by over seven million.

That begs the question, should all Super League and Championship clubs reveal their digital statistics to ensure transparency going forward and to see how things could be improved?

It would be interesting to see what the numbers across both the Super League and Championship would be.

With IMG looking increasingly interested in the data provided by clubs on social media, it’s not been surprising to see a great deal more innovation and interaction in recent months from all clubs.

Now, the Giants have gone further by announcing their return to YouTube after a number of years off the platform.

The club stated: “As well as our own platform in GiantsTV, which is the home for exclusive behind the scenes content, as well as full-games and highlights for every Betfred Super League game, the Giants YouTube account will allow fans to watch shorter clips, wherever, whenever.”

It’s a great move to go back on to the social media giant, will other clubs not currently on there follow suit?

Leeds are currently one of the most active on YouTube with regular features, interviews and press conferences dominating their feed.

And it would be great to see others on there doing the same in order to expand their digital brand.