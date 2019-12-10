Featherstone mourn Harrowell

Featherstone Rovers have announced the tragic death of Natalie Harrowell at the age of 29.

Harrowell was one of the longest serving players within the club’s women’s side and was a leader both on and off the field. She represented England on the international stage and was the 2019 Featherstone Rovers Ladies Women of Steel.

The second-rower was Featherstone through and through, turning down many opportunities to play at other clubs. She was very passionate about Women’s Rugby League and growing the sport and getting more young girls involved in the sport through her role at Wakefield Trinity.

Everyone at Totalrl.com, League Express and Rugby League World send our thoughts and condolences to Natalie’s family, friends and team mates at this sad time.