Bradford make first signing in shape of Super League winger

Bradford Bulls have made their first signing of the 2020 season in the shape of Salford Red Devils winger Greg Johnson.

The 29-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal after a six year spell with Salford, where he scored 50 tries.

“I am happy to have signed, I have worked with John before and know him well, I am looking forward to getting started and rip into the new season,” said Johnson.

“I had six good years at Salford but the time was right to leave, I have got to get back on the field week in, week out and reinvent myself.

“I like dancing on the pitch! I am a runner so hopefully that will result in a lot of tries this year.

“The facilities here are really good at Championship level, they are better than most Super League facilities, you have everything you need as a player.

“Bradford is a massive club that has had its ups and downs but coming into the Championship is a new challenge for me and I am looking forward to it.”