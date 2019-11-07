Catalans confirm Tom Davies arrival from Wigan

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Wigan winger Tom Davies on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old has left the Warriors after 63 appearances in which he scored 32 tries.

Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall and Dom Manfredi are among those fighting for a place on the wing at the DW Stadium, leaving Davies struggling for game time.

“I’m very excited about getting over to France and meeting up with all the boys, coaches and getting back into training,” he said.

“Catalans is a huge club with a massive future and they’re making history with everything they do and that’s something I’m honoured to be a part of. I know how much Steve and the squad want to win trophies and that’s what really drew me to the club knowing they had big ambitions. I’m looking forward to a big year in 2020 and helping the team in any way I can.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “Tom is an outstanding addition to our squad. He is a young player who loves to carry the ball in yardage, has outstanding speed and power and knows his way to the try line.

“After meeting him and seeing his enthusiasm to join our team I had no hesitation in signing him. I feel we now have very healthy competition for places in our outside backs and we look forward to his immediate arrival at the club.”