Toronto Wolfpack confirm historic Sonny Bill Williams signing

Sonny Bill Williams has officially signed for Toronto Wolfpack in an extraordinary multi-million pound deal.

The Kiwi megastar, 34, has signed a two-year deal with the Wolfpack thought to be worth around £2.6million per-year.

He returns to the 13-man code after five seasons playing rugby union, which culminated in his involvement in the World Cup as the All Blacks lost in the semi-final.

His capture signifies Toronto’s presence on the world stage. The deal is the biggest in world rugby and ensures a bonafide superstar among Toronto’s pack heading into their first year at Super League level.

“Toronto Wolfpack has established themselves as a multicultural and economic powerhouse,” he said.

“Not only in the city but across the world. The club has big ambitions and big goals. I want to be part of all this and do all I can to help reach those lofty goals.

“On the field, I’d like to bring high-quality play and do all I can for the betterment of the team. Off the field, I’d like to use my experience to mentor the young players and be helpful where I am needed. Super League will be a new challenge and one I’m looking forward to. It will be a new experience and one I’m ready to embrace.”

Despite being on a salary larger than Super League’s entire basic cap, he will only cost the club £150,000 on their salary cap as he will use up one of their marquee player spots.