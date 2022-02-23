Brett Hodgson gives reaction to Luke Gale ban and reveals potential Hull FC injury returns

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson expects the severity of punishments to calm down in a few weeks after his captain Luke Gale received a five-match ban.

Gale was dismissed in last weekend’s defeat to St Helens for catching Jonny Lomax with his studs, and a tribunal imposed a five-game suspension for that incident and the act of subsequently picking the player back off the ground while down injured.

On the challenge, Hodgson said: “I think Luke will be the first to suggest it was probably a little bit clumsy. We now have the suffer the consequences of that.

“There was no intent in it, Luke’s not that type of player. He’s quite disappointed from his own perspective about what’s happened but we have to just get on with that and give someone else an opportunity.”

On whether Gale’s ban was too harsh, the Hull boss added: “I think the game at the moment is imposing larger bans on certain scenarios.

“There’s an element that it was potentially dangerous contact that was avoided, he caught him on the shin but nevertheless he did get him.”

Hodgson would not drawn on the charge for picking Lomax off the floor, which initially brought its own separate three-match ban before an appeal.

“If it’s done in a manner that is not respectful of the situation then yes, I think we need to protect players to an extent,” he said of such incidents, after a similar one in another Super League match last week involving Huddersfield Giants’ Danny Levi, who received a two-game ban.

“I know that Luke initially apologised straight away to Lomax. I think there was a reaction more in frustration than intent.

“I’m not going to be drawn into any of that, we now have to respond to what’s happened and move on.”

On the general increase in suspensions and the length of bans after the opening weeks of the season, Hodgson said: “I think it will take a number of weeks for the game to settle down a little bit.

“We’ve seen many changes in perception of referees and what’s expected or deemed no longer satisfactory. I think it will take a number of weeks for us to get a little bit of balance.”

Hodgson hinted at an opportunity for Ben McNamara, Hull’s most senior out-and-out halfback next off the rank in Gale’s absence, while fullback Jake Connor and centre Carlos Tuimavave both present other options for Saturday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils.

Connor returns from suspension and Tuimavave is pushing to come back from a hamstring injury, while Hull’s other good news sees forward Josh Bowden back in contention after missing the opening rounds with a quad problem.

“We’re starting to get players back on the field,” said Hodgson. “Jack Connor is available. we’ve got Carlos who progressing nicely so hopefully he’ll be ok, and Josh Bowden comes back into contention.”