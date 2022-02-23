Wakefield Trinity star set for return after nine-month injury lay-off

Wakefield Trinity hope to welcome Jack Croft back to action this weekend following an ACL reconstruction.

The 21-year-old suffered the serious injury last May while playing on loan in the Championship with Oldham.

Now the outside back, who has eight Super League appearances to his name, has fully recovered and could make a return as soon as this week.

Wakefield plan to play Croft in their Reserves team on Saturday, when they have their first match of the season away at Hull KR.

“Crofty’s not too far away, in fact he could play Reserve grade this week,” said Trinity boss Willie Poching. “If it’s on, he is likely to get a game.

“He’s physically ready to play Rugby League again after his long absence from his ACL reconstruction. He’s feeling strong, fit, skill-wise he’s really up to where he needs to be, so we’re excited for him.”

Poching also provided an update on Wakefield’s two other long-term absentees, Bill Tupou (knee) and Lee Kershaw (ACL).

“Kersh is still a little away from doing any sort of contact, but he’s tracking well,” he said.

“Bill Tupou is about a month or so away. He’s close to being on target to the date we thought with Bill.”

As for Wakefield’s other injury concerns, Lee Gaskell suffered an elbow injury in their opener against Hull FC and Poching says the halfback is “a couple of weeks” away from a return.

Fellow half Mason Lino is still building up fitness and has not been included in the squad for the trip to St Helens on Friday, with Poching explaining that “we’ve got to try and make him fitter and get more running into him rather than sending him into the fire underdone.”

And hooker Liam Hood has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, which has opened up a chance for Harry Bowes to play again – this time in his best position – against Saints after filling into the halves at Catalans Dragons last weekend.

“We’re hoping it’s not too long,” said Poching on Hood. “He’s a tough player and he’ll do everything to get back sooner than what the physios are diagnosing.

Losing him is tough but we’ve full faith in Harry Bowes after his performance last week out of position playing in the more accustomed role at nine and getting the chance in that position at some stage.”