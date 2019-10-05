Brian McDermott: Major cities key for Rugby League’s future

Triumphant Toronto coach Brian McDermott believes the Wolfpack and other major city clubs will help the game grow.

McDermott’s men are on their way to Super League after a 24-6 victory over Featherstone Rovers in the Championship Grand Final.

He believes Toronto, along with other major cities, will help the sport progress in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “I was speaking to Ralph Rimmer there. You can’t ignore it, it’s not just a manufactured product, it’s absolutely a strong brand and we achieved what we should have done 12 months ago.

“Toronto is a mega sporting city. We’re part of that, we hope to have a higher profile now. It’s just a fantastic story and Super League needs to be able to sell a final to potential investors on a TV deal which says that it is going to be competed by big city teams. Because in five years time if the Super League finals and the Challenge Cup finals are going to be competed by small towns in the north of England, it’s a fantastic story, Featherstone is a fantastic story, so is Salford.

“But where are we going to sell that to is the interesting point. If we’re competing in a final in five years and we’re sat around a table with the mega sponsors and say one of our teams start with Toronto, and the other is London, Barcelona or New York, that’s how the game grows.

“I know there’s a few people opposed to us being in the comp, but we can’t please everyone can we?”