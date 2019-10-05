Toronto Wolfpack promoted to Super League after Grand Final triumph over Featherstone

Toronto Wolfpack are on their way to Super League after a 22-6 victory over Featherstone Rovers in the Championship Grand Final.

Toronto, the Trans-Atlantic club just three years into its history, will become the 23rd club to play in Super League, and the first outside Europe, after avenging last year’s Million Pound Defeat against a gutsy and defiant Featherstone outfit.

Rovers’ courageous defence saw them lead the contest at half-time and threaten to stifle the Wolfpack’s ambitions, making numerous last ditch tackles to keep Toronto at bay.

But eventually, Toronto broke down Featherstone’s wall of defence, and three second-half tries saw them secure the victory to take them to the top flight.

After a pulsating, energetic opening quarter, Featherstone took a shock lead after Liam Kay’s handling error allowed Alex Sutcliffe to score.

Josh McCrone replied for the hosts, but Gareth O’Brien’s missed conversion meant Fev were 6-4 ahead at half-time.

But after applying plenty of pressure, Toronto eventually got on top of their opponents. Interchange and fan favourite Blake Wallace stepped to the line to put Toronto ahead, and further tries from Bodene Thompson and Joe Mellor ensured the victory went to the Canadian club, creating history in the process.