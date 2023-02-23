Brian Noble slams Australian coverage of World Club Challenge and St Helens’ victory

ST HELENS are world champions after beating Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge last weekend.
They did so against a barrage of Australian predictions that the Panthers would easily overcome their English opponents.
In beating Penrith, Saints became the first club to do so on Australian soil since 1994 when Wigan beat Brisbane.
For current Bradford Bulls chief Brian Noble, the coverage Down Under has been biased to say the least.
“They’ll have the propensity to behave like Australian emus and stick their heads in the sand and say that game didn’t happen. They’re not great at throwing out the laurels to the people that deserve it and St Helens were outstanding,” Noble told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.
“The difficulty in going to the other side of the world, the plaudits should be still flowing for this St Helens team because that was a magnificent performance.”
Noble also highlighted the success of James Roby and the ability which he demonstrated during the World Club Challenge.
“James Roby particularly is someone who I want to bring to attention. If that was Cameron Smith, the world headlines coming from the NRL and the Australian pundits would be flowing to say the least. We should extol the virtues of James Roby in the same way.
“I think he’s up there with being one of the greatest nines we’ve ever produced. His composure under pressure in that game was exemplary.”