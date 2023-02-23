Castleford Tigers outside back potentially faces five-match ban for striking

THE new disciplinary rules could see one Castleford Tigers outside back be banned for up to five matches if an Operational Rules Tribunal finds him guilty of striking.

Winger Elliott Wallis was playing on dual-registration for the Midlands Hurricanes against Cornwall last weekend when he was sent off with six minutes to go.

Wallis was promoted to the Castleford first-team in the off-season after head coach Lee Radford was suitably impressed by the former Hull KR man.

The Tigers hold an option for 2024, with Wallis sent out on dual-registration with the Hurricanes to gain much-needed game experience.

Unfortunately, despite a two-try haul for Midlands in an impressive outing, Wallis was given a red card for striking.

Now he has been charged with a Grade E Striking which carries a three to five match ban if found guilty.