Leeds Rhinos pair head to Bradford Bulls on dual-registration – including new Super League signing

BRADFORD BULLS and head coach Mark Dunning will be bolstered for their crucial Championship fixture against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday by two Leeds Rhinos men.
New Leeds signing James McDonnell as well as youngster Liam Tindall will be available for Dunning this week with both joining on dual-registration.
Both featured for the Bulls in 2022, and, with the likes of Masi Matongo and Bodene Thompson out injured, they along with Josh Johnson and Brad Foster, will be welcome returnees for the Odsal outfit.
The squad for Saturday’s game:
Keven Appo
Joe Arundel
Jordan Baldwinson
Ben Blackmore
Chester Butler
Brad England
George Flanagan Snr
David Foggin-Johnston
Brad Foster
Kieran Gill
Tom Holmes
Josh Johnson
Myles Lawford
Michael Lawrence
Jordan Lilley
Dec Patton
George Roby
Fenton Rogers
AJ Wallace