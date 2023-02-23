Leeds Rhinos pair head to Bradford Bulls on dual-registration – including new Super League signing

BRADFORD BULLS and head coach Mark Dunning will be bolstered for their crucial Championship fixture against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday by two Leeds Rhinos men.

New Leeds signing James McDonnell as well as youngster Liam Tindall will be available for Dunning this week with both joining on dual-registration.

Both featured for the Bulls in 2022, and, with the likes of Masi Matongo and Bodene Thompson out injured, they along with Josh Johnson and Brad Foster, will be welcome returnees for the Odsal outfit.

The squad for Saturday’s game:

Keven Appo

Joe Arundel

Jordan Baldwinson

Ben Blackmore

Chester Butler

Brad England

George Flanagan Snr

David Foggin-Johnston

Brad Foster

Kieran Gill

Tom Holmes

Josh Johnson

Myles Lawford

Michael Lawrence

Jordan Lilley

Dec Patton

George Roby

Fenton Rogers

AJ Wallace