Wigan Warriors’ squad numbers revealed as two make first-team jump with new signing at number 34

WIGAN WARRIORS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.

There are 33 first team players for next year, with 16 players in Wigan’s squad all retaining their respective numbers from last season.

After an impressive first season with the Warriors, Luke Thompson takes the number 10 shirt in 2025, with Junior Nsemba also moving up to number 11.

After signing a one-year extension, Willie Isa will take the number 14 shirt for the 2025 Season whilst Liam Byrne takes number 16.

There are new squad numbers for Sam Walters (21), Zach Eckersley (22), Tom Forber (23), Jack Farrimond (24), Jacob Douglas (26), Harvey Makin (27) and Tiaki Chan (28).

Squad numbers are also confirmed for Wigan’s Academy graduates who will step up to the first team environment in 2025 – Taylor Kerr (29), Nathan Lowe (30), Lukas Mason (31), Noah Hodkinson (32), Kian McDermott (33).

After signing from Oldham in the off-season, George Hirst will take the number 34 shirt.

