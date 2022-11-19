Brilliant attendance registered for Women and Men’s World Cup Final as Australia too good for Samoa and New Zealand

THE Rugby League World Cup Final double-header took place at Old Trafford in Manchester today.

Up came the Women’s World Cup Final as Australia took on New Zealand, but the Jillaroos were far too good for the Ferns as they registered a 54-4 hammering.

That paved the way for the Men’s World Cup Final with Australia again stepping up to the plate against Samoa to overcome their Pacific Island rivals.

But, perhaps the best figure of the afternoon came from the crowd that was inside Old Trafford for both finals as 67,502 supporters made their way to the northern city.

It has truly been a wonderful tournament with people coming out in force to watch as viewing figures hit records never seen before.