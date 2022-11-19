Ruthless Australia too good for Samoa as Mal Meninga’s side take home World Cup title yet again

AUSTRALIA made it 12 World Cup wins from 16 tournaments with a ruthless 30-10 victory against a spirited Samoa.

Australia broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as Latrell Mitchell bounced off Joseph Suaali’i with James Tedesco dotting down four minutes later. Nathan Cleary converted the latter effort as the Kangaroos led 10-0.

Liam Martin crossed on the half-hour after Samoa, but Cleary’s wayward conversion left Australia with a 14-0 lead at the break.

Samoa came out for the second-half fighting and when Angus Crichton was sent to the sinbin for a dangerous elbow on Chanel Harris-Tavita, the Old Trafford crowd rose.

However, the Kangaroos dampened the energy with Cameron Murray sliding over off a great Cleary pass.

That being said, Samoa kept coming and Brian To’o finally registered a try on the hour, going in following a miracle Jarome Luai pass. Stephen Crichton converted from out wide to make it 20-6 and give Samoa hope.

But nothing could stop this rampaging Australian side and Tedesco notched his second on 68 minutes following a brilliant inside pass from Cameron Munster.

Stephen Crichton intercepted to run in from 30 metres, with his conversion hitting the post as Australia led 26-10, but Mitchell still had time to register his second of the night on the hooter with Josh Addo-Carr putting the conversion wide.

Australia

James Tedesco (C), Valentine Holmes, Jack Wighton, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Jake Trbojevic, Ben Hunt, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): Harry Grant, Patrick Carrigan, Cameron Murray, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Tries: Mitchell 2, Tedesco 2, Martin, Murray

Goals: Cleary 3/5, Addo-Carr 0/1

Samoa

Joseph Suaali’i, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Tim Lafai, Taylan May, Jarome Luai, Anthony Milford, Royce Hunt, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Junior Paulo (C), Ligi Sao, Jaydn Su’a, Oregon Kaufusi. Subs (all used): Kelma Tuilagi, Josh Papali’i, Spencer Leniu, Martin Taupau

Tries: To’o, Crichton

Goals: Crichton 1/2

Half-time: 14-0

Referee: Ashley Klein

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0; 20-0, 20-6, 26-6, 26-10, 30-10

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester