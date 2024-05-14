How and where to watch the Challenge Cup semi-finals this weekend

THE 2024 Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Hull KR go up against Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants tackle Warrington Wolves.

In recent weeks, there has been criticism levelled at organisers about the lack of broadcasting information concerning the BBC’s coverage of Super League, not least Leigh Leopards’ clash against Salford Red Devils last weekend.

The fixture was shown live on BBC Three, but the rugby league fraternity certainly didn’t choose to tune in in their droves.

Rugby League on TV revealed that the fixture had an average of just 55,000 viewers and a peak of merely 63,000.

That equated to a 0.5% audience share which is half the audience of that tuned in to watch Catalans Dragons’ home tie against St Helens last month.

However, the BBC viewing figures are expected to be a lot better this weekend with the semi-finals taking centre stage.

Hull KR’s clash against Wigan kicks off at 1.45pm, live on BBC ONE on Saturday 18 of May, whilst Huddersfield’s fixture against Warrington kicks off at 3.15pm, live on BBC TWO on Sunday 19 of May.

