Leeds Rhinos star set for three months on the sideline in bitter injury blow

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley is set to be out for three months with his concussion problem.

Bentley hasn’t played since failing a head injury assessment during the Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers on March 28.

But, it wasn’t the first time that the Ireland international has suffered a concussion – he suffered a similar injury at Huddersfield Giants last August which ended Bentley’s 2023 Super League season.

And, ahead of Leeds’ 46-8 win over London Broncos on Friday night, Bentley confirmed to the Headingley crowd that he wouldn’t be back playing until late July.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith previously said on Bentley: “His health will be number one in a short-term, it’s over six months since his last incident and that’s one of the timeframes they look at when grading the return to play.”

