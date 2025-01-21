Brisbane Broncos slam reports of London Broncos takeover

BRISBANE BRONCOS have slammed reports that they will be taking over London Broncos.

Reports have suggested that London will be bought by a consortium of Australian investors, with Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington trying in a private capacity to help the Broncos find new owners.

That has seen a potential deal with the Brisbane club being mooted, but it’s fair to say that the NRL club is not a fan of the speculation.

“I’m aware of interest from English clubs seeking investment from their Australian counterparts,” Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

“But to be clear, ownership of a UK club is not something the Brisbane Broncos are considering right now.”

Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris furthered Donaghy’s comments, telling The Daily Telegraph: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it.

“I understand there are people (linked to the Super League) in Australia.

“There is zero interest from us in an international football franchise.”

The Broncos will play their first game of the season in the second round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday against Goole, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm at Rosslyn Park and streamed by BBC Sport.