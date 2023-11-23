Brisbane Broncos starlet Cory Paix linked with Super League move

BRISBANE BRONCOS starlet Cory Paix is being offered to Super League clubs head of 2024, League Express understands.

The 23-year-old has played 44 games for the Broncos since debuting for the club back in 2020, but the hooker has found himself behind Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy in the pecking order in 2023.

As such, the Broncos are willing to let Paix go, and it has alerted Super League clubs to his availability, League Express understands.

Having come through the Brisbane system, the 23-year-old faces a tough career decision, but a move to the northern hemisphere could be what Paix needs to take his game to the next level after struggling this season.

On a personal note, Paix has just got engaged as the hooker prepares for his off-season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.