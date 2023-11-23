Warrington Wolves assistant Richard Marshall on potential future head coach role and why it didn’t work out at Salford Red Devils

WIND the clock back to 2019 and Richard Marshall was assistant coach of St Helens following a successful spell as head coach of Halifax Panthers.

After winning successive Super League Grand Finals with Saints under Justin Holbrook and then Kristian Woolf, Marshall took up the head coaching role at Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season.

It seemed the perfect fit; Salford were known for playing an expansive brand of rugby league and Marshall was renowned for just that at Halifax.

However, after just seven wins from 22 games, Marshall was removed from his position and replaced by Paul Rowley for the 2022 season.

Since then, the 48-year-old has been with the Warrington Wolves, first as academy head coach and then assistant coach.

Despite ambitions to be a head coach again one day, Marshall is loving every minute at the Halliwell Jones Stadium so far.

“I really enjoyed my time as head coach of Halifax and Salford and at some point I will get that itch again but I’m really happy at Warrington at the moment,” Marshall told League Express.

“I learnt a lot as an assistant at St Helens under Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf and I’m sure I will learn a lot this year under Sam Burgess.

“I still have aspirations to be a head coach but I’m really happy with the role I’ve got with Sam, Gary (Chambers – director of rugby) and Martin Gleeson (fellow assistant coach).”

Speaking of his time at Salford that didn’t exactly go to plan, Marshall believes he wasn’t given enough time in order put his own stamp on the squad.

“I was only there 12 months, but I was trying to build a youth and reserve grade. There are lots of reasons as to why it didn’t work out.

“I thought we ended the season quite well, but I didn’t really get the chance to build my own team but that is history. You learn lessons and I certainly learned a lot from my time there.”

