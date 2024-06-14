Brisbane Tigers outside back Max Lehmann makes UK move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Brisbane Tigers’ three-quarter Max Lehmann on a deal until the end of the season – subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old joins from the Queensland Cup outfit where he has scored 16 tries in 22 appearances since his debut in 2023.

Lehmann is an American-born speedster, who can play in the centre or on the wing, and links up with best friend Zac Fulton in the Bulls’ colours.

Having seen how Fulton has kicked on since his arrival earlier this year, Lehmann is eager to make a similar impact.

“I’m really excited to join the Bradford Bulls, it’s such a historic club with a history of success. I can’t wait to add to that history,” said Lehmann.

“I’ve always wanted to play sports overseas and travel when I can. It’s the best opportunity to do both, so when the chance came I wanted to take it with both hands.

“I would describe myself as a strong outside back with good hands and strong finishes.

“Zac [Fulton] is my best mate and I’ve seen him start to really enjoy his footy here at Bradford and as a result his game has gone to another level. I’ll be aiming to make the same impact in the areas of the game where I’m involved.

“To the Bulls fans I’d like to say that I’m super excited to join the club and that I can’t wait get this club back into the Super League.”

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll has spoken of his delight at capturing a long-term target in Lehmann, who he believes will add quality and depth to his outside backs.

“Max is a player we have been monitoring for a number of months now. After conversations with Max, it was clear he has a real eagerness to come and be a part of what we are trying to do,” said O’Carroll.

“I’ve had really positive feedback from people in Australia about his character and his work ethic so I am confident that, like other players we have brought in this year, he will add to our group.

“Max has the ability to play wing or centre, giving us quality and strength in depth which is a huge positive for us. I look forward to welcoming him to our club.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast