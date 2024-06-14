Former Super League and NRL forward charged with breaching domestic violence order

FORMER Super League and NRL forward Trent Merrin has been charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, which has reported that Merrin, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2021 NRL season following a two-season spell with the St George Illawarra Dragons, allegedly drove past his own house to check whether a ‘For Sale’ sign had been taken down.

The 34-year-old was served with the domestic violence order back in May and, as such, was not allowed within 50 metres of the house.

Yet Merrin, who spent the 2019 Super League season with the Leeds Rhinos where he registered 28 appearances, believed that he could travel down the street regarding the sale of the property.

Merrin has announced he will fight the breach.

The former Super League and NRL forward was handed the apprehended domestic violence order after alleged verbal altercations between him and his former partner, with a court case in June.

