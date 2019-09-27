Britain’s Got Talent!

The Lions are roaring back into action later this year when Great Britain will head off on tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. In the new issue of Rugby League World magazine, out now, we talk to some of the stars who will be aiming to pull on the red, white and blue shirt for the first time, plus Wigan’s Sean O’Loughlin who has been there, done that all before and is relishing the chance to do it again. We also count down the top ten Great Britain appearance makers. How many could you name?

Referees are always in the spotlight but is the scrutiny they face always fair? Following St Helens chief Eamonn McManus’ scathing attack on Cup final referee Robert Hicks, we discuss this burning topic in our latest Talking Point.

Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins tells us how he’s getting on with his French, and who he thinks is the best fullback in Super League in our latest Quickfire Q & A where fans set the questions and our Time Machine takes a trip back to 2002 and a controversial Super League Grand Final between Bradford Bulls and St Helens. We can’t tinker with history and change the result though, sorry Bulls fans!

In the Championship, we speak to York City Knights chairman Jon Flatman on a ground-breaking debut season and we celebrate Whitehaven’s promotion from League 1 in the company of head coach Gary Charlton.

Verity Smith has seen Rugby League from two extremes – the good, and the very bad. The front rower has had to experience ignorance and prejudice all his life as a transgender male and talks to us about his wildly differing experiences in a sport that likes to boast about its inclusivity.

Our Women’s Rugby League coverage focuses on St Helens star Chantelle Crowl who is looking ahead to representing England on tour in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

On the international scene, we’ve got an in depth interview with Serbia’s new head coach, a look at Rugby League development in the South Pacific Norfolk Island, we find out how GB Pioneers are boosting the game in Albania and we bring you an astonishing individual story of courage in the face of adversity from Canada. We also say ‘bonjour’ to a new Treiziste Diarist who will keep us updated on developments in France.

All this and plenty more too, order your copy now!

In shops across the UK from Fri 27th Sept, or download the digital edition at www.totalrl.com/rlw from Thur 26th Sept – Also available by post and on subscription worldwide from www.totalrl.com/shop