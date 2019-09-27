Construction to start on Sheffield Eagles’ ground

Construction of the ‘Community Stadium’ at the Olympic Legacy Park will commence before the end of the year, Sheffield Eagles have confirmed.

Work will start in December, which will see 750 seats and terrace standing areas to be constructed.

Planning Permission has been granted at this stage for a capacity of up to 3,921 spectators in the completed stadium and SIPL has agreed a contract with Sheffield City Council for a long-leasehold interest for the site.

The Eagles will share the ground with the Sheffield United Women side.

Sheffield have also confirmed they will be able to play at the ground while construction takes place.