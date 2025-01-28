Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape chased by several NRL clubs

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Edwin Ipape is reportedly being chased by “several” NRL clubs.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that Ipape would be open to offers in the NRL after spending four years in the northern hemisphere.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, but Leigh are keen to retain Ipape’s services, who made the 2023 Super League Dream Team.

The Mole also believes that the new Papua New Guinea franchise will be keeping a “close eye” on Ipape as they prepare to put together a team to enter the NRL in 2028.