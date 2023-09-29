Castleford Tigers announce first signing since end of Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their first signing since the end of the 2023 Super League season, with a firm eye on 2024.

That man is Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt.

Born in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea, Putt is moving from the Central Queensland Capras who ply their trade in the Hotsplus Cup in Australia. The Capras are now the feeder team of the Dolphins in the NRL. Prior to joining Central Queensland, Putt played for the North Devils, the same club that Liam Horne arrived in West Yorkshire from.

Putt has featured heavily on the international stage in the last three years, featuring at the World Cup in England last year. He scored two tries and earned Man of the Match in PNG’s final group match against Wales, which they won 36-0.

“I’m really excited because it’s like my dream come true. I’ve been playing in the Hostplus Cup and the Intrust Supercup for the past 7 years, but I have not had any call-ups for NRL pre-season training and trials.

“I’ve been playing a lot of test matches for Papua New Guinea and the last time I represented them in the Rugby League World Cup it was in England. When we played against Wales I got the player of the match, played 60 minutes, and scored 2 tries”.

“I’ve been playing here 7 years here ready but I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge, and meet new people.”

“It’s going to be good to go and see a different side of the world, it’s good for my partner and my baby to come over too, it’ll be a big family move and we can’t wait to come over.”

Putt has outlined what position he wants to play at The Jungle: “I think second-row is the best position I’ve played in for the past 5 years. Sometimes in the game, if the centre gets injured I can be pushed to centre but I prefer second-row. I just go and do my job as a second row, be the best teammate and the best on the field for myself, the fans and everyone.”

“I’m really keen to introduce myself to the Cas fans. I’ll play my footy and my footy will tell the fans how I play and with their support.”