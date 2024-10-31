Brother of Hull KR star Tyrone May, Terrell May, given permission to leave Sydney Roosters

BROTHER of Hull KR star Tyrone May, Terrell May, has been given permission to leave the Sydney Roosters in a shock twist.

May only signed a two-year extension with the Roosters six months ago, but now The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the forward has been given permission to explore the open market.

That is as a result of halfback Sam Walker set to pen a lucrative new contract with May being informed today that the Roosters wanted to go in another direction.

The 25-year-old almost signed for the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier in the year before penning an extension with Sydney, but with an extension worth $950,000, it remains to be seen which clubs would be in for the Samoa international.

