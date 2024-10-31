Ex-Leeds Rhinos winger Ben Jones-Bishop recalls horror racist abuse and how he was almost lost to rugby league

THERE comes a time in all rugby league players’ careers where they have to go through adversity.

Unfortunately for former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop, who still plays in the Championship for Sheffield Eagles, that time came as a 16-year-old when he faced a horror racist incident.

Whilst playing for an amateur team in his home city of Leeds, the 35-year-old was subjected to a racist comment.

But, if that wasn’t bad enough, Jones-Bishop has revealed how nothing was subsequently done and that the perpetrator walked off scot free.

“It was at amateur level, it was a situation that got reported and it went to BARLA. We were sat in front of a panel of middle-aged white men who said that it was merely ‘sledging’ and a part of the game,” Jones-Bishop said on the Trot The Egg In podcast.

“It wasn’t great and you are a young kid at the time so you are at those years where you are highly influenced and have a lot going on.

“The case got adjourned and we were told we would be informed when it would continue. The letter went to the amateur team Milford and it never got passed on so it got thrown out.”

From there, Jones-Bishop’s mother decided to take the Jamaican international out of the sport – something which could well have seen the winger exit rugby league for good.

“My mum decided it was time to have a sit down from rugby league and go and do other things. Things happen for a reason, I went on to play a bit of cricket and tennis before focusing on football at school.

“I enjoyed rugby and wanted to get back with my friends so I went back and things carried on.

“It’s sad really but this stuff goes on and it’s not just an isolated incident. I can only speak of my past experiences but it wasn’t very good.”

