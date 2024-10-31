Shaun Wane makes two changes to England squad for Samoa test

WIGAN WARRIORS duo Liam Marshall and Luke Thompson have been called into the England squad for Saturday’s ABK Beer International against Toa Samoa at AMT Headingley.

Thompson is set to win his eighth cap after he was ruled out of England’s 34-18 win over the Samoans on Sunday by a one-match suspension, and Marshall is in line to make his full international debut as a replacement for the Sydney Roosters star Dominic Young, who suffered a hand injury during the opening match.

Marshall, who was the leading try-scorer in the Betfred Super League in 2024, wore the England jersey against Fiji in a warm-up match before the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, but that match did not have full international status.

A third Wigan player, the 20-year-old second-row Junior Nsemba, is also in the running to make his international debut alongside Marshall, having retained his place in the 19-man squad alongside the Warrington Wolves utility player Ben Currie, was an unused 18th player at the weekend.

England Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “I’ve had to make a few changes to my 19 following on from last weekend’s victory and that is why having a strong squad is so important. I’m confident with the lads I have had to bring in.

“Our goal was always to win this series 2-0 and we have put ourselves in the position to achieve that on Saturday. We know Samoa will be better – but so will we.

“We’re all looking forward to getting back to Headingley, where we had great support when we completed a 3-0 series win against Tonga last year.”

England Squad for second ABK Beer International v Samoa

Matty Ashton

John Bateman

Daryl Clark

Ben Currie

Ethan Havard

Herbie Farnworth

Kai Pearce-Paul

Morgan Knowles

Matty Lees

Mikey Lewis

Liam Marshall

Mike McMeeken

Harry Newman

Junior Nsemba

Victor Radley

Harry Smith

Luke Thompson

Jack Welsby

George Williams

