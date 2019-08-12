Buderus one of four NRL Hall of Fame inductees

Former Leeds Rhinos hooker Danny Buderus is one of four former players to be inducted into the NRL’s Hall of Fame.

As well as Buderus, Stacey Jones, Ruben Wiki and Craig Young will also be crowned as the latest to join, taking the total up to 106 members.

Jones and Wiki’s inclusion now means there are three New Zealanders in the Hall of Fame alongside Mark Graham.

Buderus made 256 appearances for Newcastle Knights in the NRL and won the Dally M Medal in 2004. The hooker stayed in the UK for three seasons with the Rhinos between 2009 and 2011.

“All four of our player inductees will stand proudly alongside the 106 players who they will join in the Hall of Fame,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

“These are some of the best players of their generations, and they will now join the best of the best.

“They each dominated their respective eras and commanded enormous respect. They still do.

“This year’s Hall of Fame class is an exceptional one. We will be recognising greatness when our latest class are formally inducted.”

Photo: RLPhotos