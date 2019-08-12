Lomax maintains AG Medal lead

Jonny Lomax has maintained his two point lead at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after earning another two points in St Helens’ win over Warrington Wolves on Thursday night.

Jackson Hastings is hot on the Saints star’s heels after picking up two points himself in Salford Red Devils’ win over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marc Sneyd has moved up to joint 6th with his man of the match display on Sunday against Wakefield earning him the maximum three points.

Jake Trueman and George Williams are now inside the top ten after both gained two points this weekend.

Full AG Medal table

1 Jonny Lomax – (St Helens) – 27 (2)

2 Jackson Hastings – (Salford Red Devils) – 25 (2)

3 Lachlan Coote – (St Helens) – 23

4= Liam Watts – (Castleford Tigers) – 22

4= Daryl Clark – (Warrington Wolves) – 22

6= Sam Tomkins – (Catalans Dragons) – 20

6= Jordan Abdull – (London Broncos) – 20

6= Marc Sneyd – (Hull FC) – 20 (3)

9 Blake Austin – (Warrington Wolves) – 17

10= Jake Trueman – (Castleford Tigers) – 15 (2)

10= Mitch Garbutt – (Hull Kingston Rovers) – 15

10= David Fifita – (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

10= George Williams – (Wigan Warriors) – 15 (2)

Full AG points (Round 25)

Wakefield v Hull FC

3pts – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

2pts – Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

1pt – Joe Arundel (Trinity)

Salford v Huddersfield 3pts – Krisnan Inu (Red Devils) 2pts – Jackson Hastings (Red Devils) 1pt – Darnell McIntosh (Giants)

Warrington v St Helens 3pts – Jack Welsby (Saints) 2pts – Jonny Lomax (Saints) 1pt – Stefan Ratchford (Wolves)

Castleford v London 3pts – Jordan Rankin (Tigers) 2pts – Jake Trueman (Tigers) 1pt – Jesse Sene-Lefao (Tigers)

Wigan v Hull KR 3pts – Liam Farrell (Warriors) 2pts – George Williams (Warriors) 1pt – Dean Hadley (Rovers)