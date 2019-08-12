Spedding joins Fev

Featherstone Rovers have signed Barrow Raiders centre Jake Spedding on a short-term contract until the end of 2019.

Spedding has made 20 appearances for Barrow in the Championship this season, scoring five tries.

“When the opportunity came up to sign for Featherstone it was too good an opportunity to turn down, they are a huge club with big ambitions and I’m excited to be part of the team for the rest of the season and hopefully be successful through the playoff’s and take Featherstone to Super League,” Spedding said.

The centre started his career with St Helens, making his Super League debut in 2016 but spent the majority of 2017 and 2018 on loan with Sheffield Eagles in the Championship.